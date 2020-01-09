Three persons held, 10 kg ganja seized

In a joint action, the special task force and Orleanpet police on Wednesday arrested three persons and seized from their possession 10 kg of ganja worth ₹3 lakh.

Disclosing the arrest and seizure, the Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal told reporters that based on a tip-off, the team arrested Deva alias Deivanayagam, a resident of Murungapakkam, Seenu alias Seenuvasan and G. Suresh, both residents of Polur Taluk in Thiruvannamalai from the town.

The arrest of Deva led to the arrest of the other two and the seizure of the contraband.

The STF received information that a person was selling the banned substance to the public near the Providence Mall.

The STF, along with personnel from the Orleanpet station, intercepted Deva and arrested him.

He was in possession of 600 grams of ganja in small packets at the time of his arrest. Later, the police recovered 1.5 kg of ganja from his house, the SSP said.

On interrogation, the accused confessed of his association with the other two.

They procured the weed from Tiruvannamalai. One of the accused persons, Seenu was involved in several cases, including murder, said Mr. Alwal.