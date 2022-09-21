Three persons arrested in ganja case

The Hindu Bureau September 21, 2022 18:43 IST

The 1.14-kg contraband was hidden in small packets of five grams each

Superintendent of Police Vamseedhar Reddy addressing a press conference after three persons were arrested for possessing ganja in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The territorial police on Wednesday arrested three persons and seized from their possession 1.14 kg of ganja. Superintendent of Police Vamseedhar Reddy identified the accused as Nirojan, Vasanth Kumar and Akhilan. Mr. Reddy said the accused were arrested from the road leading to Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalapet. The contraband was hidden in small packets of five grams each. The accused persons have been residing in a settlement for Sri Lankan Tamils at Keezhputhupet in Villupuram district, Mr. Reddy said at a press conference.



