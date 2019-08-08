Three persons arrested, 5kg ganja seized

The Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested three persons and allegedly seized 5kg of ganja from them. The police identified the accused as K. Sekar, 24, of Lawspet, S. Pravin, 22, a resident of Navarkulam in Villupuram district and G. Loganathan, 45, a resident of Neelankarai in Chennai.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal said that they received a tip-off about a youth selling ganja in the town. The team nabbed K. Sekar after a chase, the police said, and recovered 50gm of ganja from him.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Sekar had procured ganja from Chennai and sold it to the locals with the help of Pravin and Loganathan. The three were arrested and 5kg of the contraband was seized from them, the police said. A case has been registered against them under Section 20 (b) of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.