Three officials, eight schools get award for best electoral practices

The best electoral practices awards in various categories were presented to officials and institutions as part of the 10th National Voters Day celebrations on Saturday.

The theme for the celebrations, which aimed at raising awareness among youth and first time voters, was “Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy”.

The occasion was celebrated across 949 polling stations in the Union Territory.

Shurbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer, and A. Anbarasu, Development Commissioner, gave away the awards.

T. Arun, District Election Officer, L. Kumar, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, and B. Thillaivel, Deputy CEO, participated.

Mohamed Mansoor, Director of Tourism, and electoral registration officer-IV for Kamaraj Nagar, Muthialpet and Raj Bhavan Assembly constituencies, was given the Best Electoral Registration Officer award while Andal and K. Mohan Satish were given the Best BLO award for their services in the Oussudu and Yanam constituencies respectively.

Eight schools were chosen for the Best Electoral Literacy Club award. The recipients were Sekkizhar Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Thattanchavady; Maraimalai Adigal GHSS, Embalam; Government HSS, Thavalakuppam; Tyagi K.R. Subramani Padayatchi GHSS, Koravalimedu; Amalopavam HSS, St. Patrick Matric HSS, New Modern Vidya Mandhir HSS and Muthurathina Arangam HSS.

The Best Nodal Officer of electoral literacy club went to Sathish, professor, Indira Gandhi Arts and Science College, Kathirkamam; and Visalakshi, professor, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Arts and Science College, Madagadipet for SVEEP campaigns during the last Lok Sabha elections.

The award for best stakeholder was given to NSS, Nehru Yuvak Kendra Sangathan and Sathya Special School.

The run-up to the celebrations featured several activities led by the Elections Department such as a quiz and painting competitions, a drawing event for persons with disabilities, signature capaign and electoral literacy programmes at Gandhi Thidal.