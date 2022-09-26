Three of family killed in accident

The car hit the barrier and plunged from the bridge landing on the road

The Hindu Bureau KALLAKURICHI
September 26, 2022 19:14 IST

Three members of a family were killed and two others sustained injuries after the car in which they were traveling rammed a concrete crash barrier on the railway overbridge at Mambakkam near Ulundurpet in the early hours of Monday. The deceased were identified as Hamim, 50, her daughter Amrin, 21, and relative Zubeda, 21, of Royapettah in Chennai.

Police said the accident occurred at around 2 a.m. Hamim, Amrin, Zubeda, and Nasim were returning from Salem to Chennai. Hamim’s son Eijaz, 28, who was behind the wheel, had reportedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the concrete crash barrier on the railway over bridge. In the impact, the car plunged from the bridge and landed on the road.

While Hamim, Amrin, and Zubeda died on the spot, Eijaz and Nasim were admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam. Further investigations are on.

