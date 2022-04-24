Three new COVID-19 cases in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

All three cases were identified in Puducherry, from 318 tests, and the patients were placed under home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.94%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%.

The tallies are 1,962 deaths, three active cases, a total of 1,65,780 cases reported and 1,63,815 patients recovered.

Meanwhile, 2,910 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,75,166 vaccine doses.