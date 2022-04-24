Puducherry

Three new COVID-19 cases in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

All three cases were identified in Puducherry, from 318 tests, and the patients were placed under home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.94%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%.

The tallies are 1,962 deaths, three active cases, a total of 1,65,780 cases reported and 1,63,815 patients recovered.

Meanwhile, 2,910 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,75,166 vaccine doses.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Puducherry
health
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2022 7:27:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/three-new-covid-19-cases-in-ut/article65351277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY