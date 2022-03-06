Three new COVID-19 cases in U.T.

Active cases stand at 39

No COVID-19 death was recorded in the Union Territory even as three new cases were reported on Sunday.

Puducherry reported two new cases, which were confirmed from 454 tests, and Karaikal one.

With eight patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 39. Of them, three patients were in hospitals and 36 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.66%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.79%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,962 - Puducherry (1,530), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,65,745 cases and 1,63,744 recoveries.

Of an estimated 22.20 lakh tests conducted till date, over 18.64 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,346 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 15,96,826 vaccine doses till date.