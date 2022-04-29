Three new cases in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded three new COVID-19 cases from 263 tests on Friday. Puducherry recorded two cases and Karaikal one. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 11 active cases, a total of 1,65,788 cases and 1,63,815 patients recovered. The test positivity rate was 1.14%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%. Of an estimated 22.34 lakh tests conducted so far, an estimated 18.78 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,821 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 16,81,629 vaccine doses.