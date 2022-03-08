Three new cases in U.T.; active cases drop to 26

No death reported, TPR stands at 0.55%

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as three new COVID-19 cases were identified on Tuesday. On Monday, the Union Territory had recorded zero new cases for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, 2020.

Puducherry recorded two of the new cases, which were detected from 547 tests, and Mahe one. With five patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases dropped to 26. This comprised four patients in hospital and 22 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.55%, case fatality rate 1.18 % and recovery rate 98.8 %.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,962.

The Union Territory has so far recorded a total of 1,65,748 cases and 1,63,760 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 22.20 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.65 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,330 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date, administered a total of 15,98,282 vaccine doses.