Three new cases in U.T.; active cases drop to 26
No death reported, TPR stands at 0.55%
No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as three new COVID-19 cases were identified on Tuesday. On Monday, the Union Territory had recorded zero new cases for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, 2020.
Puducherry recorded two of the new cases, which were detected from 547 tests, and Mahe one. With five patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases dropped to 26. This comprised four patients in hospital and 22 in home isolation.
The test positivity rate was 0.55%, case fatality rate 1.18 % and recovery rate 98.8 %.
The cumulative toll remained at 1,962.
The Union Territory has so far recorded a total of 1,65,748 cases and 1,63,760 patients recovered.
Of an estimated 22.20 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.65 lakh returned negative.
Meanwhile, 1,330 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date, administered a total of 15,98,282 vaccine doses.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.