Puducherry

Coronavirus | Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry, tally rises to 7

The present active cases of the infection in Puducherry are six while the total cases have risen to seven as Karaikal region has one active case.

Three people including a nine- year-old girl tested positive for the COVID-19 in Puducherry on Thursday, pushing the tally in the Union Territory to seven.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S. Mohan Kumar told PTI that one of the infected was a 32-year-old woman, wife of a industrial worker hailing from neighbouring Arumbathapuram village, who contracted the disease after visiting Koyambedu market in Chennai during the lockdown period.

The Director said after her husband was admitted to the hospital recently, the medical team swung into action to test all those who had come into contact with him.

Now, the worker’s wifeand her 9-year-old daughter had tested positive for the infection and been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital.

Another man, a resident of Nettapakkam villagehad also tested positive and been hospitalised.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 10:57:30 PM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

