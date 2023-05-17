Three more held for role in Marakkanam spurious liquor tragedy

May 17, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Villupuram district police have arrested three more persons for their alleged role in the spurious liquor tragedy near Marakkanam, that led to the death of 14 persons so far in the district. The arrested persons were identified as A. Raja alias Barkathulla, 51 and R. Ezhumalai, 50 of Puducherry and Ellian Nambi, 45 of Thirverkadu in Chennai.

Police sources said the three were arrested by a special team based on the confession of six others who were taken into custody earlier for their alleged involvement in the tragedy. The three persons had allegedly supplied the methanol to an agent in Puducherry, who supplied it to local arrack sellers.

A case was booked against the accused under Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code read with sections 4, 7 and 41 A of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937. Further investigations are on.

