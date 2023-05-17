ADVERTISEMENT

Three more held for role in Marakkanam spurious liquor tragedy

May 17, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram district police have arrested three more persons for their alleged role in the spurious liquor tragedy near Marakkanam, that led to the death of 14 persons so far in the district. The arrested persons were identified as A. Raja alias Barkathulla, 51 and R. Ezhumalai, 50 of Puducherry and Ellian Nambi, 45 of Thirverkadu in Chennai.

Police sources said the three were arrested by a special team based on the confession of six others who were taken into custody earlier for their alleged involvement in the tragedy. The three persons had allegedly supplied the methanol to an agent in Puducherry, who supplied it to local arrack sellers.

A case was booked against the accused under Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code read with sections 4, 7 and 41 A of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937. Further investigations are on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US