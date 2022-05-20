Three more Covid cases detected in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded three new COVID-19 cases from 1,278 tests against six recoveries on Friday.

While Puducherry reported two cases, Yanam accounted for one.

All active cases in the Union Territory are in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.23%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 17 active cases a total of 1,65,825 cases and 1,63,846 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 22.41 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 18.86 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 620 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Health Department has so far administered a total of 17,00,439 vaccine doses.