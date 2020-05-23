Three more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

With three more COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry on Saturday, the total number of cases in the Union Territory has gone up to 41.

Of them, 14 had fully recovered and 27 active cases, including two from Tamil Nadu, had been admitted at Jipmer, a health department official said.

The latest cases were reported from Vadamangalam, Kurumampet and Velmurugan Nagar. All three persons, who were contacts of COVID-19 patients , were under the watch of health department, the official said.

Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the government to declare Puducherry region a red zone considering the rise in number of COVID-19 patients.

In a statement, AIADMK leader in Assembly A. Anbalagan said around 10 cases were reported in the last three days. Instead of declaring the region a red zone, the government was more keen to open liquor outlets, he said.