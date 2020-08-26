Three-member ICMR team calls on Puducherry Health Minister

A three-member team from the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai, deputed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Wednesday met Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and discussed measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory.
Mr. Rao told The Hindu that he had a very constructive discussion with the scientists deputed by the ICMR. “I have asked the team members to give concrete suggestions to bring down the number of novel coronavirus cases in the Union Territory. The Health Department will provide all cooperation to the teams deputed by the Central government,” the Minister said.
The Puducherry government wants the Central government to prevail upon the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research to provide more medical facilities to COVID-19 patients, he said.
“From our part we have decided to increase testing, contact tracing and improve medical facilities in government hospitals,” Mr. Rao said.
The team also held discussions with frontline doctors, the Minister said.
