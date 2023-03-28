Three killed in road accident near Gingee

March 28, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Three people were killed when a car collided with an auto rickshaw in which they were travelling on Tuesday at Kannalam near Gingee in the district.

The deceased were identified as Balasubramanian, 55; his wife Velankanni, 50, and their relative, S. Vijayakumari, 52, of Vambakeerapalayam in Puducherry.

According to the police, the trio were returning from Melmalayanur to Puducherry when a car that was coming in the opposite direction collided with the auto. While Vijayakumari died on the spot, the couple succumbed to their injuries in the Gingee General Hospital. A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT