ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in road accident near Gingee

March 28, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were killed when a car collided with an auto rickshaw in which they were travelling on Tuesday at Kannalam near Gingee in the district.

The deceased were identified as Balasubramanian, 55; his wife Velankanni, 50, and their relative, S. Vijayakumari, 52, of Vambakeerapalayam in Puducherry.

According to the police, the trio were returning from Melmalayanur to Puducherry when a car that was coming in the opposite direction collided with the auto. While Vijayakumari died on the spot, the couple succumbed to their injuries in the Gingee General Hospital. A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US