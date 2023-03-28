HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three killed in road accident near Gingee

March 28, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were killed when a car collided with an auto rickshaw in which they were travelling on Tuesday at Kannalam near Gingee in the district.

The deceased were identified as Balasubramanian, 55; his wife Velankanni, 50, and their relative, S. Vijayakumari, 52, of Vambakeerapalayam in Puducherry.

According to the police, the trio were returning from Melmalayanur to Puducherry when a car that was coming in the opposite direction collided with the auto. While Vijayakumari died on the spot, the couple succumbed to their injuries in the Gingee General Hospital. A case has been registered.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.