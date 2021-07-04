Three killed as SUV ploughs into service lane at Vikravandi near Villupuram

VILLUPURAM

04 July 2021 11:04 IST

The driver lost control of the vehicle on the Chennai-Tiruchi national highway and ran over three people walking on the service lane and hit a motorist before coming to a halt.

Three persons were killed and another injured when a speeding SUV ploughed into them on the service lane of the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway at Vikravandi near here on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as M. Dayalan, 40, his wife Chandra, 35 of Vikravandi and U. Selvam, 55 of Chinnathatchur.

Police sources said the accident occurred around 6.30 a.m. when the vehicle was on its way to Tiruchy from Chennai carrying three persons.

Advertising

Advertising

T. Jayabal, 37, of Salem district who was at the wheel lost control of the vehicle and ran over three persons who were walking on the service lane and hit a motorist before coming to a halt.

The three died on the spot while the motorist, R. Manikandan, sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.