Three killed as car overturns

CUDDALORE,

11 January 2021 01:11 IST

Three persons, including two women, died and two others sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in overturned and caught fire at Kallur near Thittakudi on Sunday.

The names of the two of the three victims were given as Subramani, 40 and Selvarani, 35, while the identity of the third person is yet to be ascertained. The accident occurred around 2.30 p.m. According to the police, Muthukumar, 40, of Theni was travelling in the car with his wife Selvarani, son Sai Advik, 5, and a relative from Theni to Chennai.

Subramani, hailing from Theni, was driving the car. When they neared Kallur, the car skidded off the Chennai-Tiruchi national highway and overturned into a roadside pit after Subramani lost control of the vehicle. In the impact, the car caught fire. While Subramani was charred to death, Selvarani and the others sustained serious injuries.

They were rushed to the Thittakudi General Hospital where Selvarani and another unidentified person died.

Further investigations are on.