Three high school students test positive

PUDUCHERRY

17 October 2020 22:42 IST

A class 10 student of a school at Vadhanur in Puducherry gets infected with COVID-19

Three students tested positive for COVID-19 after the government decided to allow partial resumption of academic activities in high schools in Puducherry.

A class 10 student of Annai Sarada Devi Government High School at Vadhanur in Mannadipet constituency tested positive for the virus on Friday taking the total number of students who got infected to three since the Education Department allowed children in higher classes to visit the premises to get their doubts cleared and seek guidance from teachers.

Healthcare workers disinfected the premises and closed the particular section where the student attended the class.

Earlier, two children studying in Jeevanandam Government Higher Secondary School and Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Kalapet tested positive for the virus.

Director of School Education P.T. Rudra Goud told The Hindu that all the three were asymptomatic when they attended school. “All three have undergone screening using thermal scanner but did not show any sign of fever as they were asymptomatic,” he said.

Recently, a student of Manimegalai Government Girls Higher Secondary School, who showed signs of fever during screening, was sent back home, he said.

“We are taking all care so that schools don’t become a place for the spread of virus. Our teams are visiting each and every school to check whether the authorities are following the guidelines,” he said.

MLA protests

Meanwhile, AINRC MLA T.P.R. Selvam, who represents Mannadipet constituency, held a protest at Vadhanur Government School on Saturday morning after authorities decided to conduct classes after closing it for a day on Friday.

He asked the students to return home.

Mr. Selvam said he would organise a protest again on Monday if the school continued to function. He wanted the department to close all schools in his constituency.