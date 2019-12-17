Three held for throwing bomb in a bar

Thirubhuvanai police on Monday arrested three persons for hurling a country bomb in a bar at Thiruvandarkoil on Sunday night. The names of the arrested were given as Vignesh, Kadir and Mukesh.
According to the police, the three had drinks at the bar and tried to leave without settling the bill. When the staff stopped them, they hurled a country bomb and escaped on their motorcycles. The police traced the culprits based on CCTV footage.
