Three held for kidnapping minor boy in Kallakurichi

July 17, 2022 15:14 IST

They had demanded ₹1 crore from boy’s father

A special team of the Kallakurichi police on Saturday night rescued a minor boy kidnapped for a ransom of ₹1 crore and arrested three persons in connection with the incident. The arrested were identified as Sundara Chozhan, 40, Easter Joy, 33, and Arul Selvam, 26, of Kallakurichi district.

Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar constituted two teams to rescue Tarun Aditya, 4, after his parents approached the police on July 7 to report about the kidnapping. The boy was found missing from his house the same day.

On July 14, the accused called the boy’s father Loganathan, 33, employed in a private company in Pollachi, and demanded ₹1 crore. A raid was conducted on the caller’s mobile phone location and three suspects, including the boy’s relative Sundara Chozhan, were nabbed. The boy was handed over to his parents.

The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.