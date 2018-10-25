Three held for fraud

more-in

The CB-CID police on Tuesday arrested three persons including a couple on charges of misappropriating money from over 400 persons in Puducherry through a chit fund.

The accused identified as Krishna Prasad, 52, his wife Sumana, 50, and Mithile Venu alias Venu, 57, of Chennai had misappropriated funds to the tune of about ₹3 crore after collecting money in the name of Tripura Chit Fund Private Limited from about 400 people.

Branches in 7 states

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had set up branch offices for the chit fund in seven states including Puducherry.

The trio had invested the money in movable and immovable properties in their names in various states.

The police said the accused were running the Chit Fund in Puducherry since 2010 and had duped several persons.

The trio were produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody.