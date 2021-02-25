Puducherry

Three eggs a week in anganwadis

Children in Anganwadis will be provided three eggs a week following a direction from Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday.

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, 855 Anganwadis are operational in Puducherry with Central aid and children aged between six months and six years are being provided nutritious food at the centres. As of now, the children are given only one egg a week.

The Lt. Governor directed departments concerned to start providing three eggs a week to increase their protein intake. She also accorded expenditure sanction for the proposal.

This will benefit an estimated 29,846 children and the government is expected to incur an additional expenditure of about ₹1.68 crore, the press note said.

