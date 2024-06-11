ADVERTISEMENT

Three die in Puducherry after inhaling toxic gases in their bathrooms

Updated - June 11, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 02:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The victims were a 72-year-old woman, her 55-year-old daughter and their 16-year-old neighbour; officials believe a gap between the drainage lines and the toilets could have resulted in the gas leaking back into the bathrooms

The Hindu Bureau

Officials inspecting a manhole in Pudhu Nagar in Reddiyarpalayam after three persons died due to the inhalation of toxic gases, in Puducherry on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Two women and a 15-year-old girl were asphyxiated, possibly due to the inhalation of toxic gases that emanated from the bathrooms of their residences, in Pudhu Nagar, Reddiyarpalayam in Puducherry on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The deceased were identified as Senthamarai, 72, her daughter Kamatchi, 55 and their neighbour Selvarani, 15.

Two others, Bhagyalakshmi, another daughter of Kamatchi and Balakrishna, another resident of Pudhu Nagar who fainted after also inhaling the gases, were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute. The incident occurred at around 8 a.m.

The police have cordoned off 4th Cross Road, where the incidents took place, and made an announcement on a megaphone asking all residents to move out.

According to the police, Senthamarai had gone to the bathroom, when she reportedly inhaled toxic gases that emanated from the toilet and fainted. Her daughter Kamatchi who went to check on her, also fainted in a similar manner.

In an almost identical incident shortly thereafter, Selvarani, 16, who was staying in an adjacent house in the locality also inhaled the toxic fumes in her toilet and fainted.

On being alerted, the Reddiyarpalayam police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed the victims to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute. While Senthamarai and Kamatchi died en route, Selvarani succumbed shortly after being admitted to the hospital.

Officials inspecting the two houses where three persons died after inhaling toxic gases at Pudhu Nagar in Reddiyarpalayam in Puducherry on Tuesday, June 11, 2204 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Officials from the Oulgaret Municipality and the Public Health Division of the Public Works Department also rushed to Pudhu Nagar and checked whether there was any leak in the underground drainage network in the area. Sources said a ‘gas leak’ was reported from two houses in Pudhu Nagar and the authorities are checking the underground drainage lines. It is suspected that a gap between the drainage lines and the toilet could have resulted in the gas leaking back into the bathroom.

Local residents here have also complained about the continuous discharge of untreated water and sludge from the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kanagan Eri.

CM, PWD Minister visit site, announce solatium

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy accompanied by Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inspected the site and announced a solatium of ₹30 lakh to the next of kin of Selvarani and ₹20 lakh each to the family of Senthamarai and Kamatchi.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan told journalists that an enquiry by the PWD had been ordered into the incident. The probe will look into the reasons behind the gas leak and check whether there are any leaks in the underground drainage system.

STP poorly maintained: Opposition leader

Leader of Opposition R. Siva who visited the spot told reporters that the STP at Kanagan Eri was poorly maintained and ill equipped to treat the enormous volume of waste being generated. While officials claim that pipelines have been laid to connect houses with the underground drainage system in Pudhu Nagar, residents complain that there are several leaks in the pipelines. Leaks in the drainage pipelines have been reported across Puducherry, he alleged.

Contending that the entire underground drainage network in Puducherry was ill-equipped, Mr. Siva demanded that the Puducherry government to take immediate steps to ensure the proper functioning of the STP and plug the leaks in the drainage system.

