March 11, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

More than 100 students participated in a three-day workshop on photography and videography organised by the Department of Visual Communication, Pondicherry University Community College and Rajiv Gandhi National Institute for Youth Development, Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. Wildlife photographer Rathika Ramasamy inaugurated the workshop. She shared with the students her experience in wildlife photography, the Department of Visual Communication said in a release.