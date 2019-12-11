Three-day poetry festival at Auroville from Friday

Pondicherry Poets and Brown Critique will be organising a three-day poetry festival titled ‘Earth Consciousness,’ from December 13-15 in Auroville and Puducherry.

A release from the organisation said poetry reading, book launches, conversations, workshop and music will all be part of the three-day event.

Events will be held at Kalarigram (Udayan) in Auroville, TASMI and Palais de Mahe in the town.

Nineteen renowned poets from the country will be participating in the festival.

On the opening night, Krishna McKenzie, who runs solitude farm in Auroville, will give a talk and play music. Arjita B Chowdhury and Amir, who hails from Irna, will also give a music performance.

Eco-architect Poonam Mulchandani will conduct the Pondicherry Heritage Walk on Wednesday morning.

Sunaina Mandeen of PondyCan will give a talk on Pondicherry’s Natural Heritage on Friday at Palais de Mahe, the release said.

Poets who will be launching their books include K. Srilata (The Unmistakable Presence of Absent Humans), Mihir Chitre (School of Age), Anju Makhija (Poems Grow With You), Sivakami Velliangiri (How We Measured Time), Gayatri Majumdar (I Know You Are Here), K. Ramesh (A Small Tree of Tender Leaves) and Jhilam Chattaraj (When Lovers Leave and Poetry Stays).