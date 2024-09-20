Three-day Journees du Patrimoine de Pondichery (Pondicherry Heritage Days) event begins today

Journees du Patrimoine 2024 (Heritage Days) will be held at the Alliance Francaise on Friday to mark the beginning of a three-day series of deliberations on Puducherry’s heritage, cultural preservation, and sustainable tourism.

Organised by the Puducherry government in collaboration with the Centre-Val de Loire region of France, the event will bring together experts, government officials, and key stakeholders for discussions on the strategies to preserve the region’s unique identity, while promoting sustainable development.

The event will be inaugurated by Laurent Jalicous, Director of Alliance Francaise de Pondicherry. The official handbook will be launched by Coumar Ananda, founder of Pondicherry City and Museum Lab Foundation.

Ashok Panda, co-convenor of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, will speak on the significance of preserving Puducherry’s heritage, emphasising the importance of collaboration in cultural preservation efforts.

A panel discussion titled The Road Ahead will bring together experts for discussions on balancing sustainable development, innovation, and social inclusivity, besides preserving Puducherry’s identity.

An exhibition on Puducherry’s heritage, cultural preservation, and sustainable tourism, which is held in partnership with the Centre Val de Loire region of France, will be open to the public.