Three-day health festival commences

L-G inaugurates festival organised by the Health Department

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajantaking a look at the fitness equipment after inaugurating the Health Fest at Old Port Complex in Puducherry on Friday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Ministers are also seen. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

A three-day health festival began at the Old Port complex here. The festival organised by the Health Department will be held from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. till May 1.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the programme in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Speaker R. Selvam. Specialists will be available at the festival venue for consultation.

The festival would give an opportunity for the people to get acquainted with medical equipment, including fitness machines and diagnostic tools, an official release here said.

Ms. Soundararajan in her inaugural address said the hard work of healthcare professionals had helped in bringing down the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Lt. Governor cautioned the public on letting the guard down as the pandemic was not yet over.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy stressed the need to maintain good habits. Proper dietary habits would help a person to maintain good health. He also appealed to the medical fraternity, especially students, to concentrate in research activities.