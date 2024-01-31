GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day flower show to be held from February 9

January 31, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Previous edition of the flower show in Puducherry

Previous edition of the flower show in Puducherry | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 34th edition of the Flower, Vegetable, and Fruit show-cum-Farm Fest 2024 hosted by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare will be held from February 9 to 11 at the Botanical Garden.

Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar told reporters the three-day event would showcase a range of farm and horticultural produce, plant saplings and an estimated 50,000 flower varieties presented by cultivators from other States, including Karnataka and Kerala.

Various participating departments, horticulture nurseries and allied companies will showcase new technologies and innovations, seed varieties, bio-fertilizers, crop protection techniques, machinery and new projects.

The exhibits of farmers, public, students, nature lovers, social activists, and horticulture enthusiasts will be on display across pavilions at the venue. Institutions and individuals will also be showcasing exotic varieties during the event.

A range of competitions will be held in categories such as floriculture, floral arrangement, aromatic and medicinal plant collections and glass house plants, tank making, vegetable carving, ornamental and terrace garden.

Rangoli, quiz and essay competitions for school students will also be held and prizes will be distributed to the winners.

There will be a sale of high-quality saplings for the benefit of the public.

Agricultural seminars led by experts on best practices are part of the programmes during the three-day event.

“The scheduling of the event for February and limiting it to three days is to ensure that products being showcased stay fresh as far as possible”, Mr. Djeacoumar said.

The government has dropped charging an admission fee and kept entry to the show free this year, the Minister said

