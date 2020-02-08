Three-day farm festival begins at Botanical Garden

Display of 30,000 annual flowering plants, latest technologies in farm, fisheries, dairy and horticulture sectors, seminars, bullock cart rides, model grama sandhai and cultural performances form part of the key attractions at the three-day Thai Thiruvizha, which commenced on Friday at the Botanical Garden.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan, who also holds the agriculture portfolio, jointly inaugurated the farm festival.

Around 30,000 flowering plants raised in the three nurseries of the Agriculture Department will be on display. Experts from various fields related to agriculture and allied sectors will speak on subjects aimed at doubling farm income, Director of Agriculture Bala Gandhi said in a release.

Institutions such as the National Horticulture Mission, Agriculture Technology Management Agency, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute, Karaikal, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research will display their research works for the benefit of farming community, the release added.

Sale of flowering, medicinal and ornamental plants cultivated by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra will be on sale at the festival. Farmers can use the opportunity to procure bio-pesticides, tissue culture banana and other products at a subsidised rate.

Mr. Gandhi told The Hindu that the government had decided to organise the farm fest instead of the annual flower show as a means to cut expenditure. The department incurred an expenditure to the tune of ₹80-90 lakh annually to organise the flower show, he said.

“The money could be saved and instead given to farmers in the form of various subsidies,” he added.