Three-day cultural fete begins

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 14, 2022 21:50 IST

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the inauguration of the ‘Fete de Poudoucherry -2022’ on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The ‘Fete de Poudoucherry 2022’, a three-day cultural event featuring artistes from various States, began at Gandhi Thidal on Sunday.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the event, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the government was taking all necessary measures to improve facilities for tourists. As a tourist destination, the Union Territory was intent on making any visit a pleasurable experience for tourists, he said. Free-entry cultural programmes on the beach, such as the fete, were part of efforts to offer entertainment to visitors, the Chief Minister said.

The Fete de Poudoucherry was being held at five places in the Union Territory, including Karaikal, he said.

Stressing the importance of preserving the art and culture of every region, Mr. Rangasamy said artistes played an important role in perpetuating this heritage.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said artistes deserved respect for entertaining the common man and providing people much-needed relief from worry. The 75 th Independence anniversary celebrations should also be an opportunity for youth to learn about unsung heroes of the freedom struggle, she said.

Speaker R. Selvam, MP S. Selvaganabathy, Culture Minister Chandira Priyanga and Culture Secretary A. Nedunchezhiyan were among those who participated in the event.

The dignitaries launched the fete by beating a decorated drum.

The event is being jointly hosted by the Department of Art and Culture and the South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur.

About 250 artistes from 14 States are performing at the event, which is returning to the city after a gap of a couple of years due to COVID-19 disruption.

