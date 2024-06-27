ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day conference for medical students in Jipmer from Friday

Updated - June 27, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 07:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The event will serve as a platform for students from across the country to enhance their medical skills from workshops and presentations led by Jipmer’s experienced faculty

The Hindu Bureau

Jipmer is set to host ‘CONNAISSANCE 2024’, a three-day academic and research extravaganza from Friday. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Over 1,500 students from medical colleges across the country are expected to participate in various events at “CONNAISSANCE 2024”, a three-day academic and research extravaganza hosted from Friday by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer).

ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth edition of the annual medical conference for undergraduates aims to promote education and free exchange of scientific ideas among students, a press note from Jipmer said.

The sessions will be guided by leading researchers, social health professionals and medical technology experts.

The event will also serve as a platform for students from across the country to enhance medical skills from workshops and presentations led by Jipmer’s experienced faculty. This year’s theme focuses on three domains that define the unfolding advances in the field of healthcare — research, medical technology and medicine in societal health, the note from Jipmer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US