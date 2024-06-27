Three-day conference for medical students in Jipmer from Friday

Over 1,500 students from medical colleges across the country are expected to participate in various events at “CONNAISSANCE 2024”, a three-day academic and research extravaganza hosted from Friday by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer).

The sixth edition of the annual medical conference for undergraduates aims to promote education and free exchange of scientific ideas among students, a press note from Jipmer said.

The sessions will be guided by leading researchers, social health professionals and medical technology experts.

The event will also serve as a platform for students from across the country to enhance medical skills from workshops and presentations led by Jipmer’s experienced faculty. This year’s theme focuses on three domains that define the unfolding advances in the field of healthcare — research, medical technology and medicine in societal health, the note from Jipmer said.