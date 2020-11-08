Three cars parked in Puducherry Assembly complex damaged in thunderstorm

PUDUCHERRY

08 November 2020 16:42 IST

No injuries reported

Three cars parked in the precincts of the Legislative Assembly complex were damaged after debris from the parapet wall of the Assembly annexe building fell on the vehicles due to a thunderstorm in the early hours of Sunday.

An official said that a portion of the parapet wall on the four-storey Annexe building was damaged and the debris fell on the vehicles. No injuries were reported in the incident.

On information, the Legislative Assembly Speaker V.P. Sivakolunthu accompanied by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy rushed to the spot and inspected the damages.

Mr. Sivakolunthu told newsmen that the parapet wall had suffered damages in the incident. The annexe was opened in 2006. The more than 100-year-old Assembly building is however safe and had not suffered any damages, he said.

The annexe building houses the office of the PWD Minister, office of the Council of Ministers and office of Secretary to the Assembly.