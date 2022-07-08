Three arrested in separate cyber crimes
The territorial police have arrested three persons, including a Nigerian national in connection with three separate cyber crimes in Puducherry.
Senior Superintendent of Police Santhosh Kumar Meena told reporters that arrests were made in cheating cases reported in 2019, 2021 and 2022 .The arrested. included Emanuel Anidebe, a Nigerian national, Thounaojam Ronal Singh, a resident of Delhi and Vijay Kr Gupta, a resident of Manipur.
A team headed by Inspector Manoj camped in Delhi and made the arrest in the three cases, he said.
