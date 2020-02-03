Three arrested in murder case

The North Police on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of Sambu alias Sambasivam, a resident of Pilliarkuppam.

The police gave the name of the accused as Amudhan of Pilliarkuppam, Anbalagan of Koodapakkam and Baghyaraj of Nagore in Tamil Nadu. Amudhan and Anbalagan are the key suspects in the murder while the third arrested was booked for giving asylum to the duo after the murder. They have reportedly confessed to their involvement in Sambasivam’s murder, the police said. The victim was a complainant and a witness in another murder case in which Amudhan was the prime accused.

The two key suspects were arrested from Chinnakariampathoor. They tried to flee on seeing the police. However, the police nabbed them after a chase. Both Amudhan and Anbalagan sustained fractures in their right hand in the process.

After giving treatment to the injured at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College at Kadirgamam, the arrested persons were sent to Kalapet Jail.