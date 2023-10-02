Three arrested for sexually abusing a 22-year-old girl

October 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Mudaliarpet Police on Monday arrested three persons for sexually assaulting a 22-year-old girl at Anitha Nagar.

According to the police, the girl hailing from Kanniyakumari was staying with her sister at Dubrayapet. Two days ago, the girl left the house at Dubrayapet following differences with her sister. She took an auto rickshaw to the New Bus Stand to board a bus to Kanniyakumari.

Police said the auto driver took her to a house at Anitha Nagar and sexually assaulted her. When she raised an alarm, the driver fled the place. Three persons then befriended her and took her to their house and sexually abused her, the police said. The girl escaped from the house and narrated the incidents to a shop-owner. A police complaint was registered. Barring the auto driver, all the three others have been arrested, the police said.