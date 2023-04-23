ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for selling ganja to youth in Puducherry

April 23, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Police identified the arrested as S. Mohammed, a resident of Uttar Pradesh; Aravind Kumar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh; and Santhosh Jagadeesh, a resident of Karnataka but currently residing near Auroville

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested three persons and seized from their custody around 2 kg of ganja while they were trying to sell the contraband at Pathukannu.

Police identified the arrested as S. Mohammed, a resident of Uttar Pradesh; Aravind Kumar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh; and Santhosh Jagadeesh, a resident of Karnataka but currently residing near Auroville.

The trio were spotted in a car engaging some boys near Ossudu lake. The youth escaped while seeing the police. The accused were trying to sell the weed to the youth in the area.

