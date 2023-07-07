Three arrested for looting fertilisers from moving truck in Villupuram

July 07, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Villupuram West Police on Thursday night arrested three persons in connection with the looting of goods from a moving truck, and recovered ₹14 lakh worth of fertilisers and insecticides from them.

The accused were identified as lorry drivers Koteeswaran, 49, Govindaraj, 24, and Riyaz, 45 of Gummidipoondi in Chennai.

Police said the accused targeted a truck carrying fertilisers and insecticides from a manufacturing unit in Villupuram. The truck, carrying 54 cartons of fertilisers, was on the way to Coimbatore on April 20 when the incident occurred. According to the police, the gang followed the truck in two mini lorries on the Villupuram-Chinnasalem stretch of the national highway on. After getting close to the truck, the trio climbed on to the truck’s roof, cut open the tarpaulin and transferred the goods to their vehicles behind.

The police arrested the trio after perusing the CCTV footage on the Villupuram-Chinnasalem Highway. The police recovered ₹14 lakh of stolen goods, ₹16 lakh in cash, and the two mini lorries used in the robbery.