ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for assaulting trader in Puducherry

Published - October 18, 2024 11:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry police have arrested three persons, including two juveniles, in connection with the recent assault on a trader near Indira Gandhi Square.

The police identified the main accused as Vijay, a resident of Thilaspet. He has been remanded to judicial custody, while the two juveniles were sent to an Observation Home, police said.

According to police, the trio purchased water bottle and other items from the shop near Indira Gandhi square on Wednesday evening. When the shop owner asked for payment of the purchases made, the three attacked the trader and fled from the spot. The accused were arrested after gathering CCTV footage near the shop, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US