Three arrested for assaulting trader in Puducherry

The Puducherry police have arrested three persons, including two juveniles, in connection with the recent assault on a trader near Indira Gandhi Square.

The police identified the main accused as Vijay, a resident of Thilaspet. He has been remanded to judicial custody, while the two juveniles were sent to an Observation Home, police said.

According to police, the trio purchased water bottle and other items from the shop near Indira Gandhi square on Wednesday evening. When the shop owner asked for payment of the purchases made, the three attacked the trader and fled from the spot. The accused were arrested after gathering CCTV footage near the shop, police said.

