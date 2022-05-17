Three African nationals arrested, 30 MDMA pills, cocaine seized

This is the first ever seizure of contraband in the Union Territory, say the police

The Muthialpet police on Tuesday arrested three African nationals, including a woman, on the charge of smuggling drugs and seized 30 MDMA pills and cocaine from their possession.

The names of the accused have been given as Justin Delvin Tarimo, 29, of Tanzania; David Michael Elia, 26, of Sudan; and Franics Lucky Otery, 22, of Kenya.

This is the first ever seizure of MDMA and cocaine in the Union Territory, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off that a group was smuggling drugs and supplying them to students, a special team was constituted on the direction of Director-General of Police Ranveer Singh Krishnia. The team, comprising Muthialpet inspector Nagaraj and Special Task Force inspector Ramesh, raided a house on Maravady Street at Kuruchikuppam and nabbed the African nationals.

It seized 30 MDMA pills, weighing 11 grams, and 23 small packets of cocaine, weighing 21 grams, from their possession.

The police said the raid was conducted as part of ‘Operation Vidiyal’ aimed at curbing the drug menace in the city. A case was registered against the three under Section 8 (c), read with Sections 21 (b) and 22 (c), of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. They were produced before a court here and remanded in judicial custody.