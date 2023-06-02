ADVERTISEMENT

Three accused of murder detained under Goondas Act

June 02, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons who were arrested in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old woman and her two sons in Narimedu in Kallakurichi district were detained under the Goondas Act.

According to the police, the accused, Vimala alias Anjalai, 50, of Sengurichi, Tamilselvan, 27, and Ramu, 24, brutally murdered Valarmathi and her two sons Tamizharasan, 11, and 10-month-old child Kesavan in their house on April 17 following a land dispute.

The Kallakurichi police arrested the trio and remanded them in custody in the Cuddalore Central Prison and Vellore Special Prison for Women.

Based on the recommendation of Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.

