Three 30-member NDRF teams arrive in Union Territory

The government has declared a holiday on Wednesday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal as a precautionary measure in view of a forecast for heavy rainfall due to the advancing North East monsoon. The holiday is applicable to all government, government-aided and private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Meanwhile, three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have arrived in the Union Territory in view of the heavy rain.

According to Collector A. Kulothungan, each team comprises 30 personnel. One of the teams has been deployed in Karaikal and the other two teams would be stationed here.

A total of 322 relief centres had been set up across the Union Territory. Of them, 209 centres are located in Puducherry, 91 in Karaikal, 17 in Yanam, and 5 relief centres in Mahe.

The Collector said that at least 50 fibre boats have been kept ready to launch rescue operations across the Union Territory.

As part of the preparatory measures, the district administration has set up a control room at the Collectorate. Residents can dial toll-free number 112, 1070, or 1077 to alert officials about rain-related issues.

Puducherry recorded 2.5 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.