GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three 30-member NDRF teams arrive in Union Territory

Published - October 16, 2024 12:27 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Workers bailing out rainwater from a storm-water drain in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Workers bailing out rainwater from a storm-water drain in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The government has declared a holiday on Wednesday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal as a precautionary measure in view of a forecast for heavy rainfall due to the advancing North East monsoon. The holiday is applicable to all government, government-aided and private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Meanwhile, three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have arrived in the Union Territory in view of the heavy rain.

According to Collector A. Kulothungan, each team comprises 30 personnel. One of the teams has been deployed in Karaikal and the other two teams would be stationed here.

A total of 322 relief centres had been set up across the Union Territory. Of them, 209 centres are located in Puducherry, 91 in Karaikal, 17 in Yanam, and 5 relief centres in Mahe.

The Collector said that at least 50 fibre boats have been kept ready to launch rescue operations across the Union Territory.

As part of the preparatory measures, the district administration has set up a control room at the Collectorate. Residents can dial toll-free number 112, 1070, or 1077 to alert officials about rain-related issues.

Puducherry recorded 2.5 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Published - October 16, 2024 12:27 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.