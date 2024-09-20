Threats to Rahul Gandhi: Puducherry Congress files complaints against BJP and Shinde Sena leaders

Congress leaders and functionaries in Puducherry on Friday (September 20, 2024) filed complaints against BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leaders in multiple police stations across the Union Territory (UT) for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress functionaries visited police stations in the Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam regions and filed complaints against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, Shinde Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh, and former BJP MLA of Delhi Tarvinder Singh Marwah, accusing them of making “threatening and derogatory” remarks against Mr. Gandhi.

In their complaints, Puducherry Congress leaders sought to register criminal cases against the BJP and Shinde Sena leaders for their “disparaging” remarks against the LoP.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, MP and PCC chief V. Vaithilingam, former Minister M. Kandasamy, and former government whip R.K.R Anantharaman accompanied the Congress functionaries to various police stations in Puducherry to file the complaints.

A PCC leader said complaints have been filed in more than 15 police stations across the UT.