ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands witness ‘Jyothi Darshan’ at Vadalur on the occasion of Thai Poosam festival

February 05, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Devotees from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry thronged the Sathya Gnana Sabha since February 4 to have a glimpse of the holy light kept in the sanctum sanctorum

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees with Kavadi proceeding to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore to take part in Thai Poosam festival on February 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M.

Thousands of people witnessed the ‘Jyothi Darshan’ at Sathya Gnana Sabha (Hall of True Knowledge), founded by Ramalinga Adigalar, popularly known as Vallalar, at Vadalur on the occasion of Thai Poosam festival on Sunday.

A large number of devotees from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry thronged the Sathya Gnana Sabha since Saturday evening to have a glimpse of the holy light kept in the sanctum sanctorum.

Also read: Thai Poosam festival begins at Palani temple

Serving of free meals from the very kitchen where  Vallalar lit the ever-burning stove for preparing and serving food to the people who suffer due to hunger is a tradition here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Cuddalore district police had made elaborate arrangements to regulate the crowd and the traffic. About 21 watch towers with CCTVs were installed in various places in Vadalur to monitor the crowd. Over 900 police personnel led by Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan were deployed for security.

The  Jyothi Darshan is considered as a special event by the followers of the Samarasa Sutha Sanmarga Sathya Sangam, because it is on that day that all the seven screens of different hues in the Sabha would be removed one after another to reveal the holy light of the lamp kept in the sanctum sanctorum.

The Jyothi Darshan was permitted by the organisers at regular intervals: 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. on Sunday followed by 5.30 a.m. on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US