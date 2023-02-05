HamberMenu
Thousands witness ‘Jyothi Darshan’ at Vadalur on the occasion of Thai Poosam festival

Devotees from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry thronged the Sathya Gnana Sabha since February 4 to have a glimpse of the holy light kept in the sanctum sanctorum

February 05, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees with Kavadi proceeding to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore to take part in Thai Poosam festival on February 5, 2023.

Devotees with Kavadi proceeding to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore to take part in Thai Poosam festival on February 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M.

Thousands of people witnessed the ‘Jyothi Darshan’ at Sathya Gnana Sabha (Hall of True Knowledge), founded by Ramalinga Adigalar, popularly known as Vallalar, at Vadalur on the occasion of Thai Poosam festival on Sunday.

A large number of devotees from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry thronged the Sathya Gnana Sabha since Saturday evening to have a glimpse of the holy light kept in the sanctum sanctorum.

Also read: Thai Poosam festival begins at Palani temple

Serving of free meals from the very kitchen where  Vallalar lit the ever-burning stove for preparing and serving food to the people who suffer due to hunger is a tradition here.

The Cuddalore district police had made elaborate arrangements to regulate the crowd and the traffic. About 21 watch towers with CCTVs were installed in various places in Vadalur to monitor the crowd. Over 900 police personnel led by Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan were deployed for security.

The  Jyothi Darshan is considered as a special event by the followers of the Samarasa Sutha Sanmarga Sathya Sangam, because it is on that day that all the seven screens of different hues in the Sabha would be removed one after another to reveal the holy light of the lamp kept in the sanctum sanctorum.

The Jyothi Darshan was permitted by the organisers at regular intervals: 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. on Sunday followed by 5.30 a.m. on Monday.

