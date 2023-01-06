Thousands witness Arudra Darshan at Chidambaram temple

January 06, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A large number of devotees thronged Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram on Friday on the occasion of ‘Arudra Darshan’, as the 10-day event drew to a close.

People from the neighbouring districts and across the State visited the historic temple and offered worship, after getting a glimpse of the presiding deity during the annual event.

Amid chanting of hymns, Lord Natarajar in a cosmic dance pose and Goddess Sivagamasundari were taken out in a procession on a palanquin at 4.30 p.m. from the thousand-pillar mandapam to the sanctum sanctorum where special pujas were performed.

This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals when Lord Natarajar is taken out in a procession through the four car streets in the temple town, the other being ‘Aani Thirumanjanam’.

The Cuddalore district police had thrown a huge security cordon deploying more than 1,000 police personnel to regulate the crowd. The district administration had declared a local holiday on Friday on account of the festival.