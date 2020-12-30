Thousands throng Chidambaram temple for ‘Arudra Darshan’

CUDDALORE

30 December 2020 23:53 IST

Over 950 police personnel were deployed to regulate the crowd

Thousands of devotees thronged Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram on Wednesday on the occasion of ‘Arudra Darshan’ as the two-day event drew to a close.

A large number of men and women from the neighbouring districts and across the State visited the historic temple and offered worship after taking a glimpse of the presiding deity in the annual event.

Amid chanting of hymns, Lord Natarajar in a cosmic dance posture and Sivagamasundari were taken out in a palanquin procession through the four streets around 4 p.m. and brought to the thousand-pillar mandapam where special pujas were performed.

Advertising

Advertising

This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals when Lord Nataraja is taken out through the four Car Streets in the temple town, the other being ‘Aani Thirumanjanam’.

The Cuddalore district police threw a huge security cordon deploying more than 950 police personnel to regulate the crowd permitted after producing online passes.