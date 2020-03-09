Puducherry

Thousands take a dip to mark Masi Magam

Devotees taking a dip in the sea on the occasion of Masi Magam on Monday. S.S. Kumar

Elaborate security in place along Vaithikuppam coast

A large number of devotees from Puducherry and neighbouring districts thronged the Vaithikuppam coast on Monday to offer worship on the occasion of ‘Masi Magam’ festival. ‘Utsava’ deities from nearly 100 temples in Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu were brought to Vaithikuppam for the annual Theerthavari ceremony.

Devotees thronged the coast to watch the idols being brought in a procession through the main thoroughfares and taken to the shore for Theerthavari.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements. Barricades were erected along the shore. Police personnel also monitored the crowd with the help of binoculars and closed circuit television cameras from the control room. The government had declared a local holiday for schools in Puducherry.

