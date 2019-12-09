This couple gets a bouquet of onions for a wedding gift

A couple who entered into a wedlock at Manjakuppam in Cuddalore on Sunday got a unique wedding gift — a bouquet of onions.

The gift was presented at the wedding of Shahul and Sabrina by the bridegroom’s friends.

The couple was greeting the guests at a marriage hall when G. Chithan and his friends Sudhan, Sarath, Sasanth, Manoj and Dinesh, all hailing from Cuddalore district, presented the couple with a gift.

On opening it, the couple found 2.5 kg onions, the price of which has been soaring.

The novel gift was a pleasant surprise and drew the attention of everyone at the wedding.

Chithan, an event planner, said that when the family of the groom was considering onion raitha to be served along with the Biryani at the wedding feast, they couldn’t buy onions as there was a shortage and due to its soaring prices.

The family, instead, opted for cucumber raita, he added.

“Onion is sold at ₹195 a kg eating into the budget of the commoners. So we bought 2.5 kg at ₹500 from a store in Cuddalore and presented it to the couple,” he said.